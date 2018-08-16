Forsythe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a pair of singles, three RBI and one run scored during Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Forsythe tied the score at 1-1 in the second inning with an RBI-single before putting the Twins up for good in the sixth frame with a two-run knock. The veteran second baseman has done nothing but hit since joining the Twins, slashing an impressive .386/.449/.432 through 13 games.