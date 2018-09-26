Forsythe (knee) started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

Forsythe had missed the Twins' last three games with left knee inflammation, but the fact that the team didn't immediately shut him down for the season suggests the issue was only a minor concern. With Miguel Sano (knee) uncertain to return over the Twins' final five contests, Forsythe should see most of his remaining opportunities at the hot corner with the hot-hitting Ehire Adrianza having seemingly established himself as the preferred option at second base.