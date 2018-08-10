Twins' Logan Forsythe: Hot streak since trade
Forsythe hit leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's loss at Cleveland. He's hitting .429 (9-for-21) since being traded to Minnesota.
It looks like Forsythe will remain the everyday second baseman in the near future. After hitting sixth or later in the order, he was moved up Thursday which could continue during his hot streak.
