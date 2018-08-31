Forsythe is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Forsythe will head to the bench Friday as he is 1-for-18 over the last six games, although he does have six walks. Even with the recent slump, the veteran infielder is slashing .308/.406/.352 in August. Ehire Adrianza will take over second base for the Twins and bat ninth.