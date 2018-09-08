Forsythe went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs in Friday's win over the Royals.

Forsythe has cooled a bit after starting off pretty strong with his new club at the beginning of August, hitting just .226 with three RBI over his last 15 games. He is, however, still slashing .298/.394/.342 with 11 RBI and 14 runs scored in 32 games for the Twins since the trade. The increased playing time in Minnesota does up his value, but only by rather minimal degrees.