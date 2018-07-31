Forsythe was traded to the Twins on Tuesday along with Luke Raley and Devin Smeltzer in exchange for Brian Dozier, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

With Forsythe's salary matching Dozier's almost perfectly, it allowed the Dodgers to stay under the luxury tax. He was hitting just .207 and was worth negative-0.6 fWAR in 211 plate appearances, so it would not be surprising if he didn't play much with the rebuilding Twins.