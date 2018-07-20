Morrison (hip) is hopeful to come off the disabled list for Sunday's matchup against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Morrison landed on the disabled list July 12 with a hip injury, but he's been making steady progress. Morrison managed to take batting practice on the field Friday, and manager Paul Molitor stated that Morrison's hip has "responded well," per Berardino. Barring setbacks, expect Morrison to return in time for the Twins series finale against Kansas City.