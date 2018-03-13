Morrison (upper leg) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and bat cleanup in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

It marks Morrison's first game action since March 7, when he departed early in a contest against the Red Sox with a right glute strain following a hard fall during a play at the plate. After receiving treatment for the injury over the past week, Morrison isn't expected to face many limitations over the rest of the Twins' Grapefruit League schedule, which should allow him to catch up with the rest of his teammates after a delayed start to spring training.