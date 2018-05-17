Morrison went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.

The veteran now has five homers on the season, all of which have come since April 20. Morrison's turned things around since his ice-cold start to the season, and he's now hitting .300 (15-for-50) through 14 games in May with three homers, eight runs and eight RBI.