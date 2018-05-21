Twins' Logan Morrison: Continues recent hot streak
Morrison went 1-for-3 and hit a go-ahead two-RBI double in the eighth inning of Sunday's win over Milwaukee. He's hitting .296 with four home runs and a .954 OPS in his last 21 games.
After a terrible start to the season that saw him hit just .113 with a .392 OPS in his first 18 games, Morrison has turned his season around. He's also playing regularly at first base rather than just DH with Joe Mauer on the DL.
More News
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Clubs fifth homer Wednesday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Sits out Monday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Gets three hits, homers against White Sox•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Homers, drives in three against Reds•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...