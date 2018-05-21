Morrison went 1-for-3 and hit a go-ahead two-RBI double in the eighth inning of Sunday's win over Milwaukee. He's hitting .296 with four home runs and a .954 OPS in his last 21 games.

After a terrible start to the season that saw him hit just .113 with a .392 OPS in his first 18 games, Morrison has turned his season around. He's also playing regularly at first base rather than just DH with Joe Mauer on the DL.