Morrison went 1-for-3 and hit a go-ahead two-RBI double in the eighth inning of Sunday's win over Milwaukee. He's hitting .296 with four home runs and a .954 OPS in his last 21 games.

After a terrible start to the season that saw him hit just .113 with a .392 OPS in his first 18 games, Morrison has turned his season around. He's also playing regularly at first base rather than just DH with Joe Mauer on the DL.

More News
Our Latest Stories