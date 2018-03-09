Twins' Logan Morrison: Continues to receive treatment
Morrison will likely remain sidelined from Grapefruit League action through Saturday as he continues to get treatment on his right glute strain, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger reports.
Morrison exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to the injury and it appears as though he will need a little more time to recover. There shouldn't be too much concern over the 30-year-old's status barring any additional setback. Expect him back on the field by early next week.
More News
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...