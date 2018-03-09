Morrison will likely remain sidelined from Grapefruit League action through Saturday as he continues to get treatment on his right glute strain, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger reports.

Morrison exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to the injury and it appears as though he will need a little more time to recover. There shouldn't be too much concern over the 30-year-old's status barring any additional setback. Expect him back on the field by early next week.