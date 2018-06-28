Morrison went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored in a 2-1 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Morrison took starter Lucas Giolito deep in the seventh inning and would later score the game-winning run in the 13th on a Max Kepler walk. Even with the multi-hit effort, the 30-year-old is still sitting under the Mendoza line, slashing .191/.293/.357 in 235 at-bats on the year.