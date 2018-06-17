Morrison went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over Cleveland.

He came into the game with a putrid .150/.190/.250 slash line through 12 games in June, but Joe Mauer's return to the lineup seemed to put a spark in Morrison's bat, at least for one day. His .650 OPS on the year remains well below last year's .869 mark, or even his .755 career average, and the 30-year-old will need to find some sustained success if he wants to keep a regular spot in the Twins lineup once players like Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco (suspension) are back in the fold.