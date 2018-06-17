Twins' Logan Morrison: Drives in three Saturday
Morrison went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over Cleveland.
He came into the game with a putrid .150/.190/.250 slash line through 12 games in June, but Joe Mauer's return to the lineup seemed to put a spark in Morrison's bat, at least for one day. His .650 OPS on the year remains well below last year's .869 mark, or even his .755 career average, and the 30-year-old will need to find some sustained success if he wants to keep a regular spot in the Twins lineup once players like Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco (suspension) are back in the fold.
More News
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Hits seventh home run•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Stays on bench Wednesday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Battling back stiffness•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Remains on bench for Tuesday's nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...