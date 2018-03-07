Play

Morrison was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox after landing hard on his right side during a play at the plate in the first inning, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.

There hasn't been any word on Morrison's status but it seems like he was taken out of the game as a precaution. Kennys Vargas took his place to start the bottom of the third inning.

