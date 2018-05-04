Twins' Logan Morrison: Gets three hits, homers against White Sox
Morrison went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs as the Twins fell to the White Sox 6-5 on Thursday.
Morrison has endured a tough start to the season but he's showed some signs of life lately as he's now hit safely in six of his last seven games to go along with his second and third homers of the year over that time. He's still got a lot of work to do if he wants to get back on track to approaching last season's career-best 38-homer campaign with the Rays as his slash line still sits at .183/.283/.322 through 87 at-bats, but hopefully this is a sign he's putting things together as May gets underway.
