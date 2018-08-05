Morrison went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Royals.

Morrison took Glenn Sparkman deep in the seventh inning to record his 15th home run of the season. He has only eight hits in his last 10 games, though four have been home runs. That's a good illustration of his profile, as he's hitting just .200 but has a .491 slugging percentage across the last 30 days.