Twins' Logan Morrison: Goes hitless in return from DL
Morrison (hip) started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout Sunday in his return from the 10-day disabled list in the the Twins' 5-3 loss to the Royals.
Morrison missed the minimum amount of time the left hip injury, which he suffered shortly before the All-Star break. Prior to getting shut down, Morrison was slashing just .193/.287/.367 on the campaign, which had begun to result in him losing out on starts to Robbie Grossman. The lefty-hitting Morrison seems likely to continue riding the bench versus southpaws, and he'll need to ramp up his power production against righties to secure a greater share of at-bats.
