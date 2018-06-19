Twins' Logan Morrison: Heads to bench Tuesday
Morrison is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Morrison is hitting just .170/.235/.298 through 14 games in June, so he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener with a difficult lefty in Chris Sale starting for the Red Sox. Robbie Grossman is starting at DH and hitting fifth in his stead.
