Morrison is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Morrison will head to the bench against lefty Danny Duffy while Miguel Sano picks up a start at first base and Robbie Grossman serves as the team's designated hitter. He's had a better month at the dish, hitting .247/.370/.429 across 23 games in May, but Morrison still owns an unsightly .196/.313/.340 line on the season.