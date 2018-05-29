Twins' Logan Morrison: Heads to bench Tuesday
Morrison is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Morrison will head to the bench against lefty Danny Duffy while Miguel Sano picks up a start at first base and Robbie Grossman serves as the team's designated hitter. He's had a better month at the dish, hitting .247/.370/.429 across 23 games in May, but Morrison still owns an unsightly .196/.313/.340 line on the season.
More News
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Takes seat Friday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Continues recent hot streak•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Clubs fifth homer Wednesday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Sits out Monday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Gets three hits, homers against White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...