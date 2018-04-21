Morrison went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rays.

It took a while, but the 30-year-old finally hit his first homer 51 plate appearances into the season, taking Chris Archer deep in the second inning. Twins manager Paul Molitor has stuck with Morrison through his brutal early-season slump, but it will take more than one long fly to regain the trust of fantasy GMs who have already benched Morrison or dropped him entirely.