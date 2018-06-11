Twins' Logan Morrison: Hits seventh home run
Morrison went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Angels.
Morrison took Nick Tropeano deep in the first inning for his seventh home run of the season. He continues to flash sporadic power -- this was his second home run in his past nine games -- but has failed to come close to replicating his 2017 season through 178 at-bats this season. However, his peripherals fall largely in line his breakout campaign, most notable of which is his flyball rate, so this performance may be what he needs to get going at the plate.
