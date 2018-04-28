Morrison went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and two runs in the Twins' 15-9 defeat to Cincinnati on Friday.

It's been a brutal start to the season for the first-year Twin and Morrison is still hitting just .134 despite this explosive effort against the Reds. He hasn't looked anything like the guy who clubbed a career-high 38 home runs for Tampa Bay last season, but it's still early, so there's still plenty of time for Morrison to put the rough start in the rearview mirror and get back to his power-hitting ways.