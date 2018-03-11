Twins' Logan Morrison: Hopes to play Tuesday
Morrison (upper leg) said that he hopes to return to the Twins' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After inking a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Twins two weeks earlier, Morrison appeared in three spring games before straining a glute muscle Wednesday. The 30-year-old has received treatment over the last few days and appears to be responding well, so it shouldn't be long before he resumes playing on a regular basis. Morrison is expected to serve as the Twins' primary designated hitter this season and should occupy a spot near the middle of the order against right-handed pitching.
