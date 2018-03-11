Morrison (upper leg) said that he hopes to return to the Twins' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After inking a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Twins two weeks earlier, Morrison appeared in three spring games before straining a glute muscle Wednesday. The 30-year-old has received treatment over the last few days and appears to be responding well, so it shouldn't be long before he resumes playing on a regular basis. Morrison is expected to serve as the Twins' primary designated hitter this season and should occupy a spot near the middle of the order against right-handed pitching.