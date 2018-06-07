Morrison (back) will start at first base and bat out of the cleanup spot against the White Sox on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Morrison was able to join Wednesday's contest as a pinch hitter after sitting out the prior two games due to back stiffness. There shouldn't be much concern over his status moving forward, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit during one of the Twins' outings this weekend.