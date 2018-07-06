Twins' Logan Morrison: Launches 10th home run
Morrison went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in a 5-2 win over Baltimore on Thursday.
Morrison is up to 22 extra-base hits in 247 at-bats with an ugly .194/.293/.364 slash line in 2018. His struggles have lasted just about all season long, as May was his most productive month with four homers and a .244 average.
