Twins' Logan Morrison: Not in Friday's lineup
Morrison is out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Friday.
Morrison will get the day off following eight straight starts, including a 2-for-3 showing with a home run and two RBI against the Cardinals on Wednesday. In his absence, Robbie Grossman will DH and bat sixth.
