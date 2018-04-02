Morrison is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Morrison gets the day off as he's primarily a designated hitter for the Twins and the series is being played in Pittsburgh. He could start at first base in place of Joe Mauer occasionally in National League parks, though. Morrison is off to a rough start through his first three games, as he's hitless in 11 at-bats.