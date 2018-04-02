Twins' Logan Morrison: Not in lineup Monday
Morrison is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Morrison gets the day off as he's primarily a designated hitter for the Twins and the series is being played in Pittsburgh. He could start at first base in place of Joe Mauer occasionally in National League parks, though. Morrison is off to a rough start through his first three games, as he's hitless in 11 at-bats.
More News
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Remains hitless after three games•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Hopes to play Tuesday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Continues to receive treatment•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Pulled with right glute tightness•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.