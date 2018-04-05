Twins' Logan Morrison: Not in Thursday's lineup
Morrison is out of the linuep against the Mariners on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Manager Paul Molitor loaded up the lineup with right-handed hitters to face southpaw James Paxton, so Morrison will retreat to the bench for the Twins' home opener. Robbie Grossman gets the start out of the DH spot and will bat cleanup.
