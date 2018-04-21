Morrison will take a seat as the Twins take on the Rays on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The off day is just Morrison's third in the Twins' opening 15 games. He's off to an awful start to the 2018 season, hitting just .083/.185/.167 through his first 54 plate appearances. His .088 BABIP is an obvious culprit, suggesting that he's suffered from a lot of bad luck, but he's also seen a drop in his hard-hit rate from 37.4 percent last year to just 28.6 percent this year, a career low. Robbie Grossman will be the designated hitter in Morrison's absence.