Morrison is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Morrison has started five straight games, so he'll head to the bench for Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill. Eddie Rosario will serve as DH in his stead, allowing Robbie Grossman to pick up a start in the outfield. Look for Morrison, who is hitting just .197/.312/.347 with six homers this season, to rejoin the starting nine for Game 2.