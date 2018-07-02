Twins' Logan Morrison: Out again in National League park
Morrison is not starting Monday in Milwaukee, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Morrison will sit for the third time in four games with the Twins opening their second straight series in a National League park. Morrison started once in place of Joe Mauer at first base against the Cubs over the weekend, and a similar arrangement could be in place for this three-game set against the Brewers.
