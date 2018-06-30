Morrison is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This will be the third time in the last four games where Morrison has started on the bench, but he made pinch-hit appearances in the previous two games where he was out of the lineup. It would not be surprising if Morrison was out of the lineup again Sunday, as the Twins close out this series in a National League park (Wrigley Field).