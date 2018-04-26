Twins' Logan Morrison: Out of Thursday's lineup
Morrison is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Morrison will take a seat with southpaw Jordan Montgomery toeing the rubber for the Yankees as manager Paul Molitor stacks the lineup full of right-handed bats. Over 17 games this season, Morrison is hitting just .113 with a .391 OPS, though he's picked up hits in four of his past five appearances.
