Morrison is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Morrison will take a seat with southpaw Jordan Montgomery toeing the rubber for the Yankees as manager Paul Molitor stacks the lineup full of right-handed bats. Over 17 games this season, Morrison is hitting just .113 with a .391 OPS, though he's picked up hits in four of his past five appearances.