Twins' Logan Morrison: Pulled with right glute tightness
Morrison's removal from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox was due to right glute tightness, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The injury did not appear to be serious. Morrison is likely to be back in game action within a day or two barring any unexpected setbacks.
More News
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...