Twins' Logan Morrison: Reaches deal with Twins
Morrison agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Twins on Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The deal is still pending a physical, but assuming everything checks out, Morrison could realistically be in line for up to a two-year, $16.5 million contract if he reaches certain incentives. It's likely that the 30-year-old -- who blasted a career-high 38 homers last season with the Rays -- will occupy the Twins' DH role to begin the season, while also providing valuable depth at first base. He's likely due for some regression from his career year in 2017 but should still provide solid pop in the middle of the Twins' order.
