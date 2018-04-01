Morrison went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Morrison has failed to collect a hit over Minnesota's first three games, as he's gone 0-for-13 with four strikeouts in that time. However, he's managed to reach base twice by drawing walks, a skill he showed last season by posting a sound 13.5 percent walk rate. He'll look to pick up his first hit of the season during the Twins' upcoming two-game series against the Pirates.