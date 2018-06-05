Twins' Logan Morrison: Remains on bench for Tuesday's nightcap
Morrison is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Morrison also sat out of the Game 1 win over the White Sox after starting the previous five games, going 4-for-22 with one home run and three walks. The 31-year-old sitting both games of the doubleheader is an interesting development, as there is no indication of any sort of injury situation at this point.
