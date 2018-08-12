Morrison was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The club provided clarity on LoMo's actual physical hindrance that will require season-ending surgery, and recovery could take 4-8 months, according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. As it continues its rebuild, Minnesota will be hard-pressed to pick up Morrison's $8 million option for 2019 and will instead probably buy him out for $1 million.