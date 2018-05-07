Morrison is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Without the ability to use a designated hitter in a National League park, Morrison will head to the bench for a night off. Joe Mauer will be the first baseman Monday, but Morrison will almost certainly be one of the top bats available in the event of a major pinch-hit scenario.

