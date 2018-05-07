Twins' Logan Morrison: Sits out Monday
Morrison is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Without the ability to use a designated hitter in a National League park, Morrison will head to the bench for a night off. Joe Mauer will be the first baseman Monday, but Morrison will almost certainly be one of the top bats available in the event of a major pinch-hit scenario.
More News
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Gets three hits, homers against White Sox•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Homers, drives in three against Reds•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Not starting Saturday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Hits first homer of season Friday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...