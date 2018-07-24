Morrison went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Morrison accounted for three of Minnesota's eight runs in the series opener, as he singled home a pair in the third inning, followed by a solo homer to center in the fifth. He's gone 2-for-8 with a home run and four RBI in two games since returning from the disabled list. Morrison sits with 25 extra-base hits and 35 RBI through 82 games this season.