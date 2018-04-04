Twins' Logan Morrison: Starts at first base
Morrison will be deployed at first base for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Morrison will bat out of the cleanup spot. Without the services of a designated hitter in Pittsburgh, Morrison gets an opportunity in the field as Joe Mauer retreats to the bench.
