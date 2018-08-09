Twins' Logan Morrison: Stationed on bench
Morrison is not in the lineup against the Indians on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Morrison will take a seat after going 0-for-12 during the first three games of this series. Eddie Rosario will receive a mini-breather while serving as the club's DH during Thursday's matinee. Look for Morrison to rejoin the starting lineup Friday.
