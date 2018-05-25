Twins' Logan Morrison: Takes seat Friday
Morrison is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Morrison will take a seat with Miguel Sano returning from injury and Robbie Grossman filling in at the designated hitter slot. The 30-year-old first baseman is hitting .256 with one home run and six RBI over the last 14 games.
