Morrison is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Morrison shifts to the bench following four consecutive starts, during which he went 4-for-15 with a pair of home runs and three RBI. Since returning from the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break, Morrison has supplied an .829 OPS, which should be enough for him to retain a near-everyday role over Robbie Grossman, who has been Morrison's primary competition for at-bats this season.