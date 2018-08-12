Twins' Logan Morrison: Will undergo season-ending hip surgery
Morrison was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday and will have season-ending surgery on his left hip, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The first baseman, who was deactivated after Saturday's game, concludes the 2018 campaign with a woeful .186/.276/.368 line, despite 15 homers, 39 RBI and 41 runs scored in 359 plate appearances. Given the sudden nature of the move, the club probably will release more details on the injury soon. Morrison has an $8 million club option for 2019, but that's almost certain to be declined and the team will likely elect a $1 million buyout.
