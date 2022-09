Varland will make his big-league debut Wednesday on the road against the Yankees, Patrick Reusse of 1500 ESPN reports.

Varland, 24, logged a 3.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 105 innings at Double-A before recently getting a promotion to Triple-A. He was dominant for Triple-A St. Paul, giving up just four earned runs with a 0.85 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB in 21.1 innings across four starts. There's no reason he can't stick in the rotation over the rest of the season if he pitches fairly well.