Varland was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the 29th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Varland made his major-league debut Sept. 7 against the Yankees and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5.1 innings. While he'll serve as the 29th man as the starter in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, it's possible that he earns a rotation spot for the rest of the year if he performs well against Cleveland.