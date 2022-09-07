Varland's contract was selected from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Varland will make his major-league debut as the starter during Wednesday's matinee against the Yankees after he posted a strong 1.69 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 21.1 innings over four starts at St. Paul over the last month. If his success translates to the major-league level, it's possible that the 24-year-old will be able to secure a role with the Twins over the final month of the regular season.