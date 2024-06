Varland will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The Twins will promote Varland to the big leagues for a spot start as the club aims to give the rotation an extra day of rest, per Gleeman. Diego Castillo is set to be optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Varland has struggled in four starts for Minnesota this season, posting a 9.18 ERA and 2.16 WHIP with an 18:9 K:BB across 16.2 innings.