Varland is tentatively scheduled to start Wednesday for Triple-A St. Paul, but he could instead be called up from the minors that day to start for the Twins in Chicago against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

With Kenta Maeda (triceps) landing on the injured list Saturday and Tyler Mahle (elbow) likely to be deactivated no later than Tuesday, the Twins have two openings in their five-man rotation. Bailey Ober was already summoned from Triple-A to fill in for Maeda this past Saturday, and Varland looks like the next man up to replace Mahle. As Park notes, Varland's pitching schedule is synchronized with Mahle, so the Twins wouldn't have to alter their rotation order to swap Varland in. The 25-year-old right-hander previously impressed in his lone spot start with the big club April 14 against the Yankees (eight strikeouts, three earned runs allowed in six innings), and he's continued to perform well at St. Paul, with whom he's logged a 4.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB across 15 frames on the season.